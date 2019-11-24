Residents asked to give views on housing in north-east

A north-east council is seeking views on housing and related support currently available across the region.

Aberdeenshire Council and Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership are working together to review the housing and related support available for older people and those who have particular housing needs because of a health problem or disability.

An online survey has been launched and will close on November 29, giving residents almost a fortnight to put forward their views.

The results will be reported to the Aberdeenshire Integration Joint Board and communities committee in January and will inform how housing and related support for people with particular housing needs develops in the future.

The survey, which takes around 10 minutes to complete, can be accessed at https://bit.ly/2CRXVjx