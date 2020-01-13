Residents asked for views on electric vehicle charging points in Aberdeen

The public are being given a chance to shape plans by Aberdeen City Council to encourage a greater uptake of electric vehicles over the next five to 10 years.

The electric vehicle framework will involve two rounds of consultation, with the current stage information gathering and a further round before a report is drafted to be presented at a council committee.

The council has been working with funders and partners since 2011 to roll out electric vehicle (EV) charge points across Aberdeen in line with Scottish Government policy.

The number of charging sessions at council-run points increased by 25% over the last 12 months and Aberdeen City Council has added an extra six charge points to the network this year.

This brings the total charging points across the city to 100, with 62 of these available for public use and the rest for car club vehicles and the council’s own fleet.

The local authority is seeing an increasing demand for existing charge points as well as demand for new charge points in other locations.

A survey is being held as part of the consultation and is available until January 24 on Aberdeen City Council’s website at https://bit.ly/2QGDDkT