Residents are being asked to shine a light on Spectra Aberdeen

Members of the public are being asked to give their views on a light festival.

Aberdeen City Council has launched a Spectra 2020 visitor survey in order to assess and evaluate this year’s festival of light.

It took place from February 13-16, however the event had to be cancelled on the Sunday due to high winds caused by Storm Dennis.

Spectra, which was organised by Aberdeen City Council and Curated Place, featured a range of different installations, including inflatables and light shows.

The consultation asks the reason why the participant decided to visit, if they visited specifically, or were in the area but didn’t know about the event, or were there for another reason, such as working or living in the area.

Those taking part are also asked how they heard about the light festival and how they travelled in to the city centre to see it.

Under the consultation, participants can then rate each individual section of the festival, including the location and issues such as accessibility, quality, enjoyment, perception of the north-east, and if they would recommend it.

To take part visit bit.ly/38ARIqo

The survey will close on February 28.