Residents’ anger over having to pay up to £6,000 replacement lifts bill

Residents of four tower blocks in Aberdeen have been left outraged at having to pay for new lifts.

Those who own their flats in in Rose, Davidson, Bruce and Wallace towers in Hazlehead are being told they have to pay upfront for new lifts – which could cost between £5,000 and £6,000 per household.

The flats are a mixture of private and council-owned, and private residents are having to foot part of the bill for replacing two lifts in each block.

The replacements could cost around £300,000 each, with the council paying a proportion of the cost.

A meeting between Aberdeen City Council officers and residents was held last week, however, private occupants were left frustrated at having to pay.

Alison MacPherson, 88, a retired nurse and Wallace Tower private resident, said: “They want the money upfront, and I am definitely not doing that – would you pay upfront for work that hasn’t been done yet?

“I’m not willing to pay more than £5,500, the council is taking it too far.”

Nicki Bond, 47, who lives in Davidson Tower and is a private resident, said: “I understand that things will need doing when you own a house, but there could have been more clarity on the process.”

Councillor Jennifer Stewart, who represents the area, said: “It is a lot of money for people to pay.

“Some kind of financial support would be good.”

A local authority spokesman said: “Aberdeen City Council, as the property factor, has engaged with private owners within multi-storey blocks in Hazlehead regarding the requirement to replace the lifts in those blocks. The council will continue to engage with private owners in those blocks directly over these planned works.

“It should be stressed that the potential works have not yet been costed and therefore figures discussed in the meeting with residents are estimates at this stage.”