Resident hits out after north-east developer removes grit bins

A man has hit out after grit bins were removed from the streets of a housing development in a north-east village.

Geoff McIntosh, 47, said the bins were taken away from the Barratt Homes’ Barclay Grange complex in Newmachar in September.

The concerned resident now fears people living in the scheme are at risk of injuries with the arrival of the wintry weather.

He said: “There’s about 50 children and 20 pensioners living here and we aren’t able to grit our paths.

“Everyone is slipping all over the place so it’s really not ideal.

“We have no idea why they were taken away and nobody has given us an explanation.”

Barratt Homes said the developer had delivered the bins to the street but decided to remove them.

A spokesman for the firm said: “Until recently, residents had access to the grit boxes.

“However, it has come to our attention that providing individuals with access to the materials for their own private use places a disproportionate level of liability on us as a business.

“Unfortunately, this has meant we have had to remove the grit bins from public access.

“Services, however, are available via the development factor while we go through the process of handing the site over to the council for full adoption.”

The firm stressed the development factor would be best placed to provide the service.

The spokesman added: “We believe this is the best option, as it ensures everyone has access to gritting materials and provides the relevant insurance cover for all parties.

“We appreciate that at this time of the year we all want to be prepared for when cold snaps hit.

“We want to reassure residents at Barclay Grange that we are working with the council to establish a maintenance agreement at the development, before it is fully adopted upon completion of the site.”

A spokesman for Aberdeenshire Council said there was a winter maintenance agreement in place with Barratt Homes.

He added: “As such, the Barclay Grange development is subject to the same standards for winter maintenance as all other areas of Aberdeenshire.

“If residents would like to request a new council-supplied grit bin, then they can request one, subject to meeting the criteria, on our website.”