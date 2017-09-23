Aberdeen resident appeals for council to crack down on rogue parking

A resident has hit out over rogue parking in controlled zones outside her Aberdeen home.

Linda Winstone, who lives on College Bounds, said she often struggles to find a space outside her house due to the number of cars parked in controlled areas without a permit.

The 55-year-old said: “It seems to be getting more difficult as time goes on.

“The chap I spoke to from the city wardens said they are aware there’s a problem but we’ll have to find somewhere else to park. I live here and I pay the permit charges, something has to be done about it.”

Linda said residents often face problems on a Friday afternoon, when people look to park their cars in the area to visit the local mosque.

She said people have been leaving their cars on junctions, on double yellow lines, in the permit-only area and even in private driveways.

With students returning to the University of Aberdeen in the past few weeks, space has become even more tight for residents.

Linda said: “I do say to some people that they’re not allowed to park there but they have to pray. The Imam is very good and tells them you have to respect the parking laws.

“It’s an ongoing thing, but as the community gets bigger it’s just escalated.”

She has called for city wardens to visit the area for only an hour on Friday at around 1pm to see the extent of the problem.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “We can confirm city wardens routinely patrol the College Bounds area. The service received a complaint regarding illegal parking in the area. As a result the city wardens are increasing their patrols to further deter any illegal parking.”

President of the Aberdeen Mosque and Islamic Centre Abdalla Mohamad said: “We are aware people are parking in the wrong area. People come and park to pray, and sometimes they don’t know they can’t park there. We have an announcement that tells people to park in the right place, but we’ll maybe also make more announcements, as we want to keep good relations with the neighbours.”