Aberdeen researchers obsessed with finding new way to diagnose OCD in patients

by Adele Merson
04/10/2017, 9:00 am
A new test for diagnosing obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) is being developed by a team of university researchers.

The team from the University of Aberdeen are currently gathering data to develop a test that can use eye movements to detect OCD.

There are currently no tests used in routine clinical psychiatric practice to assist with diagnosis of OCD, and diagnosis is based on patient interviews.

The team, based at Royal Cornhill Hospital in Aberdeen, are looking for patients aged between 18 and 60 who have been diagnosed with OCD to participate in the research.

Volunteers will be asked to complete questionnaires and participate in non-invasive tasks that involve looking at pictures and following dots on a computer screen.

Dr Phillip Benson, who led the research, said: “We hope that by developing this test it would not only improve diagnosis and the clinician’s choice of treatment, but would lead to substantial savings to the NHS and society as a whole.”

