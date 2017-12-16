REVEALED: What Aberdonians REALLY think of Christmas

Almost half of people in Aberdeen dislike Christmas, according to research by a train firm.

Analysis of social media by Virgin Trains said 49% of Aberdonians are not a fan of the festive season.

Among the most divisive aspects of Christmas were early Christmas songs and mince pies.

According to the analysis of around 500,000 tweets across the whole of the UK, almost one in five (19%) of Christmas-related tweets across Aberdeen are negative.

The research also showed that almost nine out of 10 people (88%) love Brussels sprouts.

Seasonal decorations were popular with 75% of people.