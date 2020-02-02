Aberdeen University in joint survey with NHS to research chronic pain

A joint survey is being carried out into whether melatonin can help improve the lives of people suffering from chronic pain.

NHS Grampian and Aberdeen University have formed a partnership to carry out the research, which looks into sleep disturbance.

It’s thought that if patients are treated for sleep problems it could help improve their management of pain.

The research is looking into melatonin treatment and whether it will assist patients suffering from certain conditions.

A total of 18 participants have already been recruited to the study from pain management clinics at the Aberdeen Health Village and the research is well under way.

A statement from the researchers involved in the project said: “There are two arms of the trial, each arm lasting six weeks with a four to six-week break in between.

“Participants receiving melatonin in the first arm will get a placebo (dummy drug) in the second arm and the other way round.

“That means that every participant will get Melatonin at some point in the trial.

“What we do not know is whether it will be in the first or second arm.”

The hormone melatonin is naturally produced in the brain but can also be taken as a supplement.