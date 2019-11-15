Rescuers ‘disappointed’ to be called to same North Sea drama twice in space of two hours

Emergency workers involved a dramatic North Sea rescue have said the were disappointed to have to return to the scene two hours later.

Two men were in a pleasure craft near Whitehalls at around 1.30pm today when the boat ran aground.

The pair clambered onto some rocks and had to be winched to safety onto a Coastguard helicopter.

Crews went back to base – but then had to be called out a second time.

A Coastguard spokesman said: “The lifeboat was washed, refuelled at returned to service at 15:30.

“Helmsman James West called Aberdeen Coastguard was told that they were being tasked back to the casualty vessel off Whitehills, where two people had been seen by local Coastguards with the casualty vessel.

“The actions of these two people caused the Coastguards to have immediate concern for their safety.”

“(The boat) Lydia Macdonald relaunched at 3.40pm and returned to casualty vessel off Whitehills where they stood by while the local Coastguard personnel spoke with the people who were with the casualty vessel and persuaded them to come ashore.

“The lifeboat was stood down for the second time at 4.30pm.

Macduff Lifeboat operations manager Roy Morrison said: “It was unfortunate that the casualty vessel ran aground this afternoon, but the lifeboat and helicopter were on hand to rescue the crew from any danger quickly and effectively.‘

“To be called out a second time to the same location is disappointing and worrying.

“Our lifeboat volunteers and members of our partners in the Coastguard go out in all weathers and any time of day or night to assist people in danger.

“We do not expect to be called back to the same location to assist people for a second time with such a short space of time.”

Macduff coxswain Chassey Findlay said of the afternoons events: ‘I am concerned that after an operation with a rescue helicopter and a lifeboat, someone would think it was sensible to go and put themselves in danger in the situation and location that had been the focus of a rescue operation only a short time earlier.

“I have to stress that human life is worth more than any vessel and this afternoon could have turned out very differently.”