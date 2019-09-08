Rescuers called after ‘SOS’ flare spotted off north-east coast

Rescuers were called after an ‘SOS’ flare was spotted off the north-east coast.

A member of the public was walking near Peterhead Bay at just after 8pm yesterday and called 999 after spotting a red flare – often used to signal a vessel in distress.

A Peterhead Lifeboat crew and a Coastguard Rescue team searched the bay area for an hour but could not find anyone needing assistance, so returned to base.

A Peterhead RNLI spokesman said: “RNLB The Misses Robertson of Kintail was launched to reports of red flares off the town of Peterhead.

“The UK Coastguard established quickly that no one was in trouble and we were stood down.”

A Coastguard spokesman said: “A member of the public called 999 and reported a siting of a red flare in the Peterhead Bay area.

“Peterhead RNLI was tasked to search the area along with a Coastguard team from Peterhead.

“The area was searched and nothing was found. The search was stood down at 9.10pm.”