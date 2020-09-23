Rescue workers praised as north-east train crash site handed back to Network Rail

The work of rescuers at last month’s fatal north-east train crash has been praised as police handed control of the site back to Network Rail.

On August 12, a ScotRail service from Aberdeen to Glasgow crashed at Carmont, near Stonehaven, leaving three men dead.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie, whose constituency includes the crash site, hailed the efforts of those who have helped remove the train as control of the site was handed over.

It followed a meeting between the MP and representatives from British Transport Police about progress at Carmont.

Mr Bowie, who previously visited the site with transport minister Grant Shapps, said: “I met the head of British Transport Police in Scotland, Eddie Wylie, to discuss the progress of the multi-agency effort at Carmont.

“The chief superintendent said police have now fully handed back the scene of the incident to Network Rail.

“The fact it has occupied BTP, Police Scotland and Network Rail for over a month now speaks to the scale and complexity of the tragic events of August 13.

“I thanked Chief Superintendent Wylie on behalf of all in our community for BTP’s professionalism and service over the past few weeks.

“That gratitude extends to their colleagues in Police Scotland, the investigative team, and all responders to the tragedy.”