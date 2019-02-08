Rescue teams sent to capsized dinghy off north-east coast

A north-east lifeboat was launched after a dingy capsized.

The incident occurred one mile offshore from Buckpool, Buckie, at around 11.10am.

The RNLI Buckie lifeboat and Buckie Coastguard Rescue Team were sent to retrieve the casualty.

An ambulance was also at the scene, although there were no injuries.

A statement from HM Coastguard said: “Fortunately, the person was only slightly cold but it could have been much worse.

“We have to remind those who go to sea, that lifejackets are not optional, they need to be worn at all times – it’s useless unless worn.

“Without a doubt, this incident would have been much worse had the situation not been spotted from shore and reported straight away to HM Coastguard by 999 telephone.”