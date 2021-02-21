Rescue teams save the day after dog makes 15-metre clifftop plunge in Moray

Rescue teams were called to save a dog which had fallen down a cliff in Moray this morning.

Coastguard rescue crews from Banff, Portsoy and Buckie were sent to the Bow Fiddle Rock in Portknockie just after 10am today.

The emergency call came from concerned owners of a Jack Russel, which had fallen nearly 15 metre down from the cliff top into the water.

After locating the dog, Mutley, officers set up a technical rescue system to lower one of their crew members to the bottom of the cliff.

Mutley was then assessed and successfully recovered back to the top without any sustained injuries.

A Coastguard spokesman said: “Buckie, Portsoy and Banff coastguard teams were tasked to save a dog that had fallen over the cliffs at Portknockie.

“The teams met up with the owners and carried out a rescue to recover the dog.

“The dog had swam to the shore following the fall, but wasn’t able to access the bay.

“The Jack Russel was recovered well and passed to its owners.”

Coastguard officers urge people to keep all dogs on leads in and around cliffs to avoid any incidents.

In case of an emergency, pet owners should contact the Coastguard rescue team on 999.