Rescue teams currently assisting walkers on Ben Macdui

A coastguard helicopter and a mountain rescue team are currently providing assistance to two walkers on Ben Macdui.

Braemar Mountain Rescue Team have been joined by the air support.

The mountain rescue team has said one of the party has sustained an injury.

Team currently called out to Ben Macdui to rescue two walkers, one with an injury. Very wet tonight. Helicopter deployed but grounded due to mist. — BraemarMRT (@BraemarMRT) October 20, 2020

The helicopter has been grounded due to mist with conditions on the hill said to be “very wet”.

More as we get it.