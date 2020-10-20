Show Links
Rescue teams currently assisting walkers on Ben Macdui

by Chris MacLennan
20/10/2020, 8:07 pm
A coastguard helicopter and a mountain rescue team are currently providing assistance to two walkers on Ben Macdui.

Braemar Mountain Rescue Team have been joined by the air support.

The mountain rescue team has said one of the party has sustained an injury.

The helicopter has been grounded due to mist with conditions on the hill said to be “very wet”.

More as we get it.