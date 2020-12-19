Rescue teams called to assist divers get back ashore near Macduff

Rescue teams were tasked this afternoon to assist divers in difficulty near Macduff.

A member of the public called 999 around 2pm with Macduff lifeboat and Banff coastguard team, who were returning from an earlier incident near Cullen Bay, sent to provide assistance.

The strong tidal conditions were prohibiting the divers from getting back to land safely, with rescuers combining to assist them ashore.

The divers were checked over and said to be “safe and well”.

The rescue teams managed to also retrieve all the divers equipment before standing down around 2.50pm.