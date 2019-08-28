Fox rescued after days stuck in Aberdeen Harbour

A fox was rescued from Aberdeen Harbour after being stuck in the water for several days.

The animal was discovered near the fish market yesterday morning.

Several attempts had been made to save the fox but it kept vanishing.

After being spotted several times over the past few days, the Harbour Board finally managed to track it down and rescue it from the sea.

Crews were able to pick it up using a rope, which then helped to lasso it to safety.

© Aberdeen Harbour Tours

The SSPCA were alerted, however were not able to attend as the fox ran away before the staff were able to get it into a cage.

Ricky Greenhowe, owner of Aberdeen Harbour Tours, saw the fox several times in the water, and was present when it was rescued.

A Scottish SPCA spokeswoman confirmed they had been made aware of the incident, however did not attend.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter