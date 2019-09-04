Teenagers rescued after boat capsizes in North Sea

Several teenagers were rescued from the North Sea after their boat capsized.

An RNLI crew from Fraserburgh was scrambled to the scene at Peterhead Harbour shortly before 6pm after receiving reports of the incident.

An Aberdeen Coastguard spokesman said: “There was an incident in Peterhead Bay where there was a sailing club heading out of Peterhead marina and a number of small sail boats with teenagers on board overturned.

“The Fraserburgh lifeboat went along and all the children were safely out the water by the time the lifeboat got there.”

The incident happened next to the ASCO oil base at about 5.50pm.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Our officers were called to assist.

“Thankfully, all the people who had been on the boat were accounted for and did not need treatment.”