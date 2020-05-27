Requests for support received by Aberdeen charity up 600%

An Aberdeen charity has said it has seen a 600% increase in people needing its services since lockdown.

Aberdeen Cyrenians, which supports people affected by homelessness, violence, domestic abuse and other forms of social exclusion, launched its AC2U initiative two months ago in March, to assist those in the north-east struggling to access food and other essentials.

The charity partnered up with others in the area, including Community Food Initiatives North East (CFINE), Social Bite and Aberdeen Foyer.

The campaign has been backed by the Evening Express and Original FM.

So far, 8,807 care packages have been delivered, with the team travelling 1,513 miles around the city and outskirts to deliver them.

It has also been helped by the generosity of north-east residents donating £29,203 to the cause so far.

Emma Bellu, fundraising manager at Aberdeen Cyrenians, said: “We’re so grateful to everyone in the community for supporting AC2U to help those in crisis.

“Whether it’s food or cash donations, letters of support to the people in need that we deliver to, or helping us to build awareness by sharing and liking on social media; it’s all been invaluable to the success of AC2U.

“Home has been our safe harbour during this outbreak and highlights the stark challenges for those without a home.

“The number of people needing our services has risen 600% and we expect this to continue to rise as lockdown eases. When relationships break down from the stress of lockdown; when rent and mortgage grace periods end and creditors come knocking, when the toll on people’s mental health creates crisis, and when people turn to addictions to cope – all of this creates more poverty, more homelessness, more hunger, and more crisis.

“It’s been a really challenging time for charities; continuing vital services for highly vulnerable people, starting new initiatives like AC2U, and planning for future needs.

“Without our usual events throughout the year, we need to find other ways to ensure vital funds continue to be donated, more than ever, we need help to continue so that we can support local people in crisis.”

A number of partners have also supported the charity by offering drop-off points for donations.

These include Major Recruitment, Orka Artisan Cafe, Nature’s Larder, OGV Energy and Craigiebuckler Parish Church.

To get more information on their opening times, visit www.aberdeen-cyrenians.org/get-involved/collection-points

