North Sea oil firm Repsol Sinopec Resources UK (RSRUK) has opted to stick with three week offshore rotas on its platforms after concluding a review.

Aberdeen-headquartered RSRUK added it was drawing up an improved pay package for the 1,000 core crew members affected by the decision.

That figure includes full-time staff members and contractors.

Union officials were disappointed and vowed to keep putting pressure on RSRUK to ditch the schedules.