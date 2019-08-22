Reprieve for drivers as Aberdeen roadworks end

Major roadworks at an Aberdeen roundabout have been completed, according to the local authority.

Aberdeen City Council has announced that work on the approach roads to Hazlehead roundabout have been completed, with only a short stretch of King’s Gate still shut.

That work is due to be completed today.

ROADWORKS UPDATE: work has now been completed at the Hazlehead roundabout and on the main approach roads. There is still some resurfacing work being done on King’s Gate which will remain closed for the rest of the day so drivers may still experience some delays. — Aberdeen City Council (@AberdeenCC) August 22, 2019

Motorists had faced lengthy delays as a result of the works, with council staff forced to direct traffic.