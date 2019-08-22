Thursday, August 22nd 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Reprieve for drivers as Aberdeen roadworks end

by Jamie Hall
22/08/2019, 8:27 am
Post Thumbnail
Send us a story

Major roadworks at an Aberdeen roundabout have been completed, according to the local authority.

Aberdeen City Council has announced that work on the approach roads to Hazlehead roundabout have been completed, with only a short stretch of King’s Gate still shut.

That work is due to be completed today.

Motorists had faced lengthy delays as a result of the works, with council staff forced to direct traffic.

Breaking