Two treated after fire at Aberdeen high-rise

Two people were treated at the scene of a house fire at an Aberdeen high-rise.

Four appliances and a height vehicle have been sent to the scene on Marchburn Drive in the Northfield area at 4.30pm.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the call of reports of a fire at Marchburn Drive at 4.26pm.

“We have sent four appliances, two from North Anderson Drive and two from Central.

“A height vehicle has also been sent from central.

“Our crews have remained on the scene to dampen down and deal with any fire damage.

“Two people were assessed at the scene by the ambulance service.

“The fire was in one of the flats and we also had a thermal imagining camera in use.”