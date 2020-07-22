Report shows steps to tackle neglect and poverty during Covid-19 in north-east

A report has outlined some of the steps taken to mitigate the direct impact of poverty in the north-east during the coronavirus pandemic.

NHS Grampian has created a report looking at neglect and poverty and its links with Covid-19.

The pandemic has had a significant effect on families who were already experiencing poverty, with a number of measures put in place in the last few months to help support those most vulnerable in the city – such as food campaigns and free school meals.

The report states: “For many families Covid-19 has resulted in reduced income, loss of work or reduced hours, presenting them with challenges that they have never faced before. Children suffer poverty differently from adults; they are more likely to experience lifelong consequences from it that result in poor outcomes for children in terms of their physical, social and emotional health.

“The links between child poverty and neglect have been irrefutably evidenced, and we fear that additional pressure from Covid-19 induced poverty, overlying as it does pre-existing health and social inequality stressors, will place families under tremendous stress, and inevitably lead to a significantly greater risk of child neglect and abuse.”

Education hubs were established in the north-east early into the lockdown period for vulnerable children, and although uptake was slow to start with, attendance began to increase.

Many children have also been given laptops to allow them to carry out home working from the local authorities.

However, the report added: “Innovation in methods of home learning have been implemented quickly to enable children to continue to learn and maintain a connection with school. This has been largely technology dependant and some IT equipment has been made available through local partnerships to support home learning, however the allocation of this has not been equitable across Grampian.

“Some families have ‘pay as you go’ internet access and others have none at all. This means that some children haven’t had the same learning opportunities or chance to communicate with anyone outside their home.”

Throughout the pandemic so far, health visitors have continued to ask families about money issues via virtual consultations in order to be able to help point them towards support available.

It is hoped that as Scotland begins to move into the recovery phase from coronavirus that health visitors and family nurses will be able to resume more face-to-face visits with families in their own home which will help identify situations of neglect, and ensure that parents and carers are supported to meet their children’s needs.