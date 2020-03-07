Report reveals drop in Aberdeen pupils’ results

The number of school pupils in Aberdeen achieving key qualifications dropped last year.

The figures show that 47.1% of children in the city achieved National 5 qualifications in literacy and numeracy by the end of fourth year in 2018/19 – a drop of more than 5% on the previous year.

The figures are contained within a report, which will go before Aberdeen City Council’s educational operational delivery committee next week.

And the number of positive inspection results of schools in the city also fell from 95.8% to 87.7%. The target was 93.8%.

Liberal Democrat councillor Martin Greig, a member of the education committee, described the downward trend as “alarming”, and called on the ruling administration to commit to improving standards.

He said: “It is disappointing to see standards slip in our city schools.

“It is unfair to see the growing divide in attainment.

“Not enough effort is being made to make sure the younger generations have decent educational opportunities at the start of their lives.

“The Conservative, Labour and Independent coalition have demonstrated a lack of commitment when it comes improving standards of learning across the city.

“There is a downward trend which should cause genuine alarm.”

The SNP group’s education spokesman, David Cameron, said: “I think the inspection figures will be concerning to a lot of parents.

“At this point in time there’s an element of inconsistency as to how we do in school inspections and that just shouldn’t be the case – we need to be striving for excellence in every school in this city.

“I know the inspection reports need to be better and that’s something that I and colleagues have been getting assurances from officers about.

“We have been told about the work that is being done to improve and ensure the quality of teaching in this city and I hope that will start to show in future years.”

Despite the fall in attainment at National 5 level, achievements among younger pupils are broadly in line with or marginally better than the council’s targets.

The number of pupils in Primary 1 achieving expected levels in reading rose by 4% in 2018/19 – with a similar rise recording in writing.

And 82% of Primary 1 children are also working at the expected level in numeracy – ahead of the annual target.

The percentage of Primary 4 and Primary 7 pupils at the expected level is above the target figure for reading, writing and numeracy.

The report containing the latest education statistics will go before councillors next week.

It reads: “The cumulative pattern for SQA and Curriculum for Excellence attainment demonstrates an improvement in outcomes in comparison with the previous year.

“The overwhelming majority of indicators reflect both improvement in outcomes against the prior year and meeting of the local targets set for these measures.”

Education convener John Wheeler was contacted for comment.