Report reveals Aberdeen’s economy set to grow

Aberdeen’s economy is forecast to grow in the years ahead, a new report has revealed.

The independent findings were launched yesterday at the State of the Cities Conference, hosted by Aberdeen City Council at P&J Live.

The data shows the economy will stabilise after a challenging few years, with growth having returned to the region in 2018 and this year.

It also found employment levels in Aberdeen City increased by 3.4% in the last 12 months, with 78% of working age people in Aberdeen and 81% in Aberdeenshire currently in work, which is up from 70% and 78% three years ago.

The oil and gas sector was still underlined as significant but the report stressed the need for change within both the energy sector and the wider north-east economy.

The report also states the economy in the north-east is predicted to grow 1.5% a year until 2028.

Aberdeen City Council co-leaders Councillor Jenny Laing and Councillor Douglas Lumsden welcomed the findings.

Mr Lumsden said: “We’re proud of a proactive and dynamic approach to economic development and will continue to push forward with our plans.

“We will also continue to invest in digital infrastructure, roads, schools and new council homes in Aberdeen as we focus on inclusive economic growth and the vision for a city where everyone can prosper.

“The increasing collaboration and partnership working we see is delivering results in innovation and industry. We have to build from the position of strength we are in and look forward with the same drive and determination that first established Aberdeen as an economic powerhouse.”

Meanwhile, Ms Laing said: “At the inaugural State of the Cities conference last year, I spoke of our ambition to deliver projects that fostered inclusive economic growth for the people of Aberdeen and of our determination to do that at pace. In the 12 months since then the achievements have underlined that commitment.

“From the opening of P&J Live and Aberdeen Art Gallery to the investment in housing and schools, 2019 has been a year in the life of what I would describe as no ordinary city and an extraordinary council, delivering quite incredible achievements against the odds and with a backdrop of economic challenges that need no explanation.

“The message is that we will not rest on our laurels and pledge as a council to continue the journey we are on both socially and economically.”

The conference’s keynote speaker, Sir Howard Bernstein, who led Manchester’s transformation as chief executive of the city’s council from 1998 to 2017, was joined by Deirdre Michie, Oil and Gas UK chief executive, and Chris Murray, director of Core Cities, in addressing delegates.