Report predicts ‘substantial car park expansion’ needed at north-east train station

A railway station in a north-east town could require a major car park expansion in the future, according to a new study.

Transport partnership Nestrans approved the appointment of a consultant to examine potential future parking and access demands at Portlethen, Stonehaven and Laurencekirk railway stations.

The findings of the study show that Stonehaven station is expected to require up to 294 additional spaces by 2032.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A report to the Nestrans board, which meets on Wednesday, said the town’s car park has issues regarding overspill parking on to neighbouring streets, adding that demand for car parking at the station is expected to continue to grow, which is predicted to require a “substantial car park expansion”.

The study concluded there is “probably” sufficient car parking capacity at Portlethen station, although extra provision could be considered.

At Laurencekirk, the car park is forecast to reach capacity by around 2030 with a minor extension an option.