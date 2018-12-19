Report praises ‘open and creative culture’ at Aberdeen school

An Aberdeen school has been praised for its work with youngsters and its “open and creative” culture.

Education Scotland inspected Aberdeen Grammar school, grading it “very good” on leadership, teaching and attainment.

It was also graded “good on its approach to wellbeing.

The rating “very good” is the second-highest score out of six and “good” is the third highest.

More than 1,000 pupils study at the Skene Street school.

In their findings, inspectors found staff in the mathematics and English faculties have built “constructive” relationships with cluster primary schools.

The report commended staff for their “skilled and adaptive questioning to engage pupils” and the school for its “open and creative ethos” allowing staff to propose new projects.

It also mentions the students’ “appreciation” for the extensive range of extracurricular activities offered to them.

“The head teacher provides very strong, highly effective and supportive leadership,” the report added.

Councillor John Wheeler, education operational delivery convener, said: “I am really heartened by the positive Education Scotland report on Aberdeen Grammar School.

“I am also delighted that head teacher Alison Murison’s leadership – and the hard work of her staff – has been recognised as being instrumental in ensuring pupils benefit from an extensive range of learning opportunities. Congratulations to all concerned.”

Head teacher Alison Murison said she was “delighted” to hear “positive” results of the inspection.

She added:“I am extremely proud of my staff and pupils and I am so pleased the report recognises their talent, hard work and success.

“I would also like to express my thanks to our parents for all their support and placing such value on the importance of education.”