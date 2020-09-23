Report outlining plans to remove Spaces for People restrictions in north-east town to be discussed

A report outlining proposals to remove Spaces for People measures in a north-east town will be discussed at a council meeting.

The Kincardine and Mearns community council met yesterday and held discussions on a petition created by Stonehaven residents on the Spaces for People measures currently installed in the town.

More than 800 concerned locals signed the petition, which states “We need to save Stonehaven, we have already got shops closing and lots of businesses around the town are finding it so hard to make a living. We need to get Aberdeenshire Council to remove the cones, not saying all of them but they need to move most of them they are not working for Stonehaven.”

Bruce Stewart, Aberdeenshire Council’s area manager for Kincardine and Mearns, said: “What is being asked for is some of the cones to be removed from within Stonehaven. We’ve subsequently had clarification from the petition proposer that what is being looked for is the removal of the cones in the Allardice Street area.”

Councillor Wendy Agnew, convener of the Kincardine and Mearns area committee called for a report to be brought back to council outlining the issues, and answering questions members had, which included the steps council officers had taken around implementing the measures, why barriers were chosen and how the situation was being monitored.

Councillor Sarah Dickinson, who represents the town, said: “I think it’s very important we have transparency around this issue and I think important matters to be covered in the report is governance arrangements that have been sitting behind the Spaces for People measures, I think that needs to be completely clear.

“I would also welcome feedback on the specific request of the ability to remove cones from Allardice Street, as I would wish to see that supported. There’s been strong opinion on the measures and concern they are in places where we don’t have queues occurring so I think the report needs to address that specifically – why we have the cones when there are no queues forming.”

Councillor Agnew added that she wished to know why barriers were chosen instead of cycle paths.

Councillor Colin Pike also said that any report must outline how council officers are monitoring the situation.

Meanwhile, a further report will also be brought back to council on a petition to restore and reopen Park Bridge to light vehicles under three-tonnes, which was also created by residents.

Councillors heard from chief petitioner Anne Shearer, who lives in Drumoak, and was speaking on behalf of the Park Bridge Action Group.

She said: “There are 372 people who have signed the petition as of this morning, there was 1,229 people signed the previous petition.

“I think that’s a really loud voice saying it’s having a detrimental impact on our community.”

There is a report due to come to Kincardine and Mearns area committee at its meeting in October, where it is hoped that it will cover concerns raised by the petition.