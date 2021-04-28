Report into dramatic blaze at Aberdeen school reveals ‘distraction’ was factor in fire

A report into a huge fire that tore through the roof of Northfield Academy has said “distraction” was one of the factors that contributed to it.

Pupils and teachers were forced to flee to safety after the blaze broke out at the school on March 22.

The black smoke from the building on Granitehill Place could be seen on the skyline across the city, and beyond – and even from 30 miles out to sea.

Now a report by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has said one of the factors that lead to the fire was “distraction.”

The document said the fire which involved gas cylinders was “accidental” when it broke out while workers were carrying out felt repairs on the roof.

At the time of the blaze people nearby said they heard a “massive bang” coming from the secondary school.

Main cause of blaze given in report

The report also said that the main cause of the fire was “other intentional burning, going out of control” with gases being cited as the source of ignition.

It also added the fire’s growth was added by “strong wind” on the day.

The document’s conclusion said: “Roofers gave accurate information of fire and location of cylinders involved and not involved with the fire.”

Emergency crews were called to Northfield Academy at around 1.40pm and put out the blaze at around 3.15pm. There were no injuries.

The report said four appliances were called to the secondary school with firefighters from Altens, Central, Dyce and North Anderson Drive all being involved.

Northfield Academy was closed the day after the fire.

Residents told of shock after fire

Locals told how they heard the gas cylinders explode on the day of the incident and seeing huge flames and black smoke coming from the roof.

Sinead Carlin lives across the road from the school and said the noise of the explosion made her scream.

She said: “I was in the back garden when the smoke appeared. I went round the front to see the school ablaze it was awful to see as all the children and teachers were running to the opposite end of the school across the lane to the playing fields. The teachers were calm and organised from what I could see.”

“About 10 minutes later, while I was walking up to collect my twins from Quarryhill Primary, there was a massive bang and I actually screamed with the fright I got.”

Swetha Akshita, who lives near the school, said: “There was thick black smoke coming from the building. We heard siren sounds everywhere.

“In the matter of a few seconds, the fire got bigger, the flames were massive. We also heard a loud bang. That was the most scary part.”

Meanwhile Caroline Stewart said: “Flames were shooting into the sky and next thing there was a huge explosion. I’ve never been so scared.”

Guy Ingerson, who lives a street away, told of how he heard an “almighty bang” and went out to investigate. We went outside and just saw a massive column of smoke,” he said.

“When we heard the bang we could feel it too, it almost felt like the house shook a little.”