Report highlights council’s commitment to Aberdeen residents

Aberdeen City Council is urging people to find out more about a report highlighting its commitment to citizens.

The Local Outcome Improvement Plan (LOIP) focuses on the Community Planning Aberdeen partnership.

It was launched in 2016 and aims to make Aberdeen a place where all can prosper. The partnership pays particular attention to young people in difficult situations, such as those living in poverty and young offenders.

The report has been re-launched in a concise format to make it more accessible.

Council co-leader Jenny Laing said: “Our focus is on creating opportunities for all citizens in Aberdeen to flourish and thrive.

“By offering this edited version of the LOIP document we want to make it more accessible to all our citizens which will ensure they are well-informed and hopefully encourage them to get involved in helping to make Aberdeen a place for all to prosper.”