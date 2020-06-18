Report highlights Aberdeen City Council consideration of children’s rights

A new report by Aberdeen City Council is highlighting efforts to consider children’s rights when deciding about local authority services.

The report is titled Public Authority Reporting Duty on Children’s Rights and covers the last three years.

It reflects not only the council’s welcoming of the Scottish Government announcement in November 2019 to embed the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) into Scots Law but also the city’s work towards becoming a UNICEF Child Friendly City.

The document said that between 2017 and this year the city council has worked hard to uphold children’s rights.

Children and young people were involved in the development of the report which sums up the important strides the city council and community planning partners are taking towards child friendly city status.

The work also incorporates six planned outcomes for children and young people in the Local Outcome Improvement Plan (LOIP).

Councillor John Wheeler, education operational delivery convener, welcomed the report’s findings.

He said: “The report is an important milestone showing not only how far we have come in the last three years in increasing children and young people’s involvement in our planning but also the direction we are taking in achieving Child Friendly City status.

“Children and young people have influenced our approaches to the LOIP objectives affecting them and this in turn has direct the work of the Community Planning Partnership.

“The number of our services which are engaging with children and young people is increasing all the time and means that our younger citizens are helping to shape the future of their city and, by doing so, shaping their own futures.

“We have had several highlights in the last few years with several of our schools achieving, or working towards Unicef Gold awards as Rights Respecting Schools and we had fantastic participation within the Council among our young people for World Children’s Day last year which celebrated the anniversary of the UNCRC.

“We will be looking to build on these achievements as we move forward”.

The full report can be found at https://bit.ly/3db3s4D