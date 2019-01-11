Report finds no road safety incidents involving new Aberdeen academy pupils despite fears

No road safety incidents or near misses have been reported involving pupils travelling to Aberdeen’s new academy, a new report has found.

Safety concerns had been raised by parents over pupils walking from Cove to the new Lochside Academy at Nigg, with councillors calling for a report to be written on the issue.

It reveals that since opening in August, no road safety incidents, near-misses or significant concerns have been reported by the school.

The report, by Andrew Jones, service manager of assets and finance, added: “The council’s road safety team has also checked accident data provided by Police Scotland (which includes all incidents to the end of October) and confirmed that there were no reportable incidents in the area of the school involving children of 16 years or under.”

Officers also said drivers are “generally complying” with the temporary speed limit, adding they continue to give “passing attention” to the area “as and when duties allow”.

John Wheeler, convener of the education committee, said the report was “reassuring”.

He added: “I have been up to the school myself on a number of occasions round about the time kids would be going into school in the mornings and from what I had seen I had no concerns.”

Concerns have been raised about drivers not observing the new parking restrictions on Wellington Circle, which is felt to have an impact on safety for pupils walking to school.

Meanwhile, head teacher at the school Neil Hendry reported the majority of young people are using the crossings safely, but said there have been some incidents where young people have been seen trying to cross Wellington Road without using the crossing.

Councillor Alex Nicoll said: “It’s incredibly worrying that pupils continue to cross outwith the pedestrian crossing, both at lunchtime and outwith school hours.

“It’s all the more frustrating as we had asked for barriers to be installed along Wellington Road to channel pupils into the crossings.

“Although there have not been any accidents to date, that does not mean there are not any road safety issues around the school.”

The education committee will consider the report on Thursday.