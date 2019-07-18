Report details cause of helicopter crash that killed north-east pilot

A report into the helicopter crash that killed a north-east pilot has been released.

Peter Clunas, 59, from Newburgh died in the incident on North Uist on June 13 last year.

The Air Accident Investigation Branch report said the cause was due to an “underslung load” striking the helicopter’s tail rotor.

Peter had been carrying out work on a fish farm at Loch Scadavay when a boat the aircraft was carrying became “unstable and flew upwards”.

This caused the helicopter to become uncontrollable and descend rapidly into the water, causing fatal injuries.

In the report it was explained that the collision happened during the second boat lift of the day, the first had proceeded as planned.

Before the second operation Peter told air traffic controllers “they want me to do another lift but i’m not convinced it’s practical, so i’m just going to assess it and once i know whether i’m going to lift it or not, i’ll get back in touch”.

After discussions with the ground team a decision was taken to proceed with the lift with an agreement to fly slowly.

The incident happened shortly after take off with eyewitnesses reporting the boat spinning and lifting into the air “like a kite”, before lifting further up over the tail boom of the helicopter with one person saying it “all happened really fast”.

After the collision the aircraft entered a steep nose-first descent towards the water, impact at about 3,600 ft/min, around 40mph with the pilot fatally injured.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Speaking last year, his family paid tribute to the “larger than life” character

His family said: “Peter was a larger than life character who loved flying. He was a keen cyclist and swimmer.

“He will be missed by all who knew him.”

The AAIB report said: “The helicopter operator has taken a number of safety actions mainly relating to its operational procedures and training.

“It has also temporarily curtailed the carriage of selected types of unstable or potentially unstable loads.”