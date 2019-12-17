Replacing storm damaged north-east bridges would cost £1.2m

There has been no firm decision yet on whether storm-damaged bridges will be replaced, said a committee chairman.

Councillor Andy Kille made the comments after a new report suggested the six bridges at King Edward, near Banff, might not be repaired due to the cost.

But Mr Kille who is chairman of Banff and Buchan area committee, said the council’s administration does not yet have a position on the issue, which is to be resolved in January.

Severe flooding on September 28 caused seven structures in the King Edward area to collapse.

Aberdeenshire Council rebuilt the bridge on the B9105 at South Mains, but six other bridges remain out of action.

They are at Bridge of Gorrachie, Bridge of Fortrie, Bruntyards, Millcroft, Mill of Balmaud and North Litterty.

A new report said drivers were having to take diversions of more than nine miles and areas had been “split in half”.

The report asks the committee to discuss a proposal not to replace the bridges.

It said: “Replacing all the bridges would cost in the region of £1,266,000.

“The existing budget is £1.7 million for capital works per year and (there is) an estimated backlog of £100m works.

“When funding is limited the council has to consider the actions which can be taken and consider the financial implications of all the options available including, in this case, not replacing bridges.”

Mr Kille said: “As far as I’m aware, the administration doesn’t have a position on this issue at this time, but we will be exploring options at the meeting.

“No firm decision has been made.”

Meanwhile, Councillor Brian Topping, who also sits on the committee, said he would be “interested” to know whether or not the council is able to claim any money through insurance or to see if there is any Scottish Government funds available.

He added: “The last thing we would want is communities totally cut off or facing a massive detour.”

A further report is to go to the council’s infrastructure services committee on January 23.