Replacement windows at historic north-east school approved

Proposals to replace the windows at a historic north-east building have been approved.

The retrospective application was made for Fraserburgh’s Penny Schoolie.

According to documents submitted to Aberdeenshire Council planning bosses, two timber windows have been replaced by two sash windows.

The Penny Schoolie is part of the Old Parish Church Centre which has its entrance on Barrasgate Road.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The building came into being in 1863 as Strachan Female Industrial School, a belated result of the Factory Act of 1833 which imposed a duty on employers to provide half-time education for employees under 13.

A report said there would be no impact on the area.

It said: “The proposed replacement windows are appropriately designed with no adverse impact on the character and setting of the conservation area.”