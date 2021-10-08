Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

Repeat offender found with indecent images of kids told he’s lucky to avoid jail

By Kathryn Wylie
08/10/2021, 6:00 am
Paul Dodds appeared at Banff Sheriff Court.

A man who downloaded indecent images of children just one week after being placed on the Sex Offenders Register has been spared jail.

Repeat offender Paul Dodds was ordered he must make any digital device capable of accessing the internet available for inspection when he was placed on the register in February 2020.

But when police checked his search history and storage just one week later they found he had once again been accessing explicit images.

Devices inspected by police

The 37-year-old’s tablet’s history threw up searches for pregnancy porn and rape porn, while images of his phone showed 26 indecent pictures of a partially-unclothed teenage girl, thought to be aged between 13 and 16.

He admitted having the indecent images and videos at Banff Sheriff Court last month when fiscal depute Ellen Barr explained that those images were found to have been downloaded on March 2, 2020.

She said police found further three indecent images of teenagers, aged 12 t0 16, on his tablet’s SD card and four video files of adults having sex with dogs.

At a sentencing diet defence agent Debbie Wilson said her client was taking part in the Moving Forward Making Changes rehabilitation scheme and had now made many positive changes in his life.

Sheriff Robert McDonald told Dodds he was in a “perilous situation”.

“You will appreciate that appearing before me with this offence with your record, I had to seriously think about whether a custodial sentence was the right thing to do here,” the sheriff said.

“Accessing these sorts of images is really part of a process of child abuse. Every photo you look at contributes to that abuse and the psychological damage done to the child concerned.”

Avoids a jail sentence

He said that had the images been any worse it would have been a more serious solemn court case.

“The aggravating factor to this is it’s not the first time you have appeared for this sort of offence,” he added.

“But by way of mitigation, you do seem to be complying with the supervision requirement. There has been no further offending of this type.”

Dodds, of Gardenstown, was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for five years and ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work.

