Repeat drink-driver smashed into garden in early hours of morning

A repeat drink-driver ploughed into a garden while more than four-and-a-half times the alcohol limit.

Emma Hulme, was handed a three-year road ban, after she made the “foolish” decision to try to drive home after a late-night row with her ex-partner – despite having been drinking.

And the 45-year-old, who also has a previous conviction for drink-driving, ended up smashing her vehicle into a residential garden in the Newmachar area, startling the home’s occupants.

When police turned up, officers found Hulme “wobbling” and smelling of booze.

Crown narrative

Fiscal depute Darren Harty told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “At about 1.50am on March 6, the occupiers of the property heard a noise coming from outside.

“They looked out and the accused’s vehicle was sitting in the garden area stuck on a rock.

“The engine was running at the time and there were no other persons seen in the area.

“Police attended and the accused’s speech was slurred, she was wobbling on her feet and smelled of alcohol.”

She then failed a breath test.

Charge

Hulme pled guilty to driving on the unclassified road between Parkhill and Newmachar, near Standryford House, with 104 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Mitigation

Defence agent Neil McRobert said: “She does appear with one previous conviction from 2012, but it is analogous.”

Referring to a court-ordered social work report, Mr McRobert said: “The report is detailed and confirms the various issues she has had in her life historically and presently.”

The solicitor said his client had suffered from stress in relation to her employment situation and the pandemic but added: “She accepts none of this excuses her conduct on this night.

“She is genuinely remorseful and ashamed of the offence.

“Ms Hulme had been at her ex-partner’s house.

“The intention had been to stay the night at the address, alcohol was consumed.

“It would appear later on there was an argument between the pair and in response she made the foolish decision to get in her vehicle and drive home.”

Sentence

Sheriff Robert Vaughan told Hulme, whose address was given in court papers as Clifton Road in Aberdeen: “I’ve listened to what’s been said on your behalf.

“There’s a previous conviction some nine years ago and there’s a high reading here.

“I’m minded to impose a community payback order with a supervision requirement and unpaid hours of work.”

He ordered Hulme to be supervised for 18 months and carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

The sheriff also banned her from driving for three years.