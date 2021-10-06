Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Repeat drink driver banned from the roads after knocking down cyclist

By David McPhee
06/10/2021, 11:45 am
Mariusz Kluj knocked down the cyclist at the Six Roads Roundabout

A repeat drink driver has been banned from the roads after he knocked down a cyclist on her way to work.

Mariusz Kluj, 38, appeared in the dock charged with being more than two times the drink-drive limit when he hit the cyclist in Aberdeen on August 19 this year.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how Kluj got behind the wheel of his van in the early hours of the morning after drinking the previous evening.

The female cyclist had to be taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with a suspected broken arm after the incident, at Six Roads Roundabout in Aberdeen.

Kluj admitted a charge of driving while over the legal alcohol limit.

It is his second drink driving conviction.

Did not give way to cyclist

Fiscal depute Tom Proctor told the court: “The vehicle in question approached the roundabout at speed and did not give way to the cyclist – it entered the roundabout and collided with the cyclist, causing her to fall to the ground.

“The cyclist was conveyed to ARI and police were called to the scene where the accused was identified as the driver.

“A breath test was carried out that indicated a fail.”

Kluj was then arrested by police and taken to Kittybrewster custody suite where he provided a reading of 57 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

The 38-year old was cautioned and charged and held in custody.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court

‘You were significantly intoxicated with alcohol’

Defence agent Alex Burn told the court that Kulj had been drinking the previous evening and had “excess alcohol in his system” that morning.

He said: “It impacted his ability to react and his hazard perception.

“He has a previous conviction and he very much regrets the incident which has brought him to court.”

Sheriff Mark Stewart QC told Kluj: “The fact that this offence occurred the following morning does not materially change the fact that you chose to drive this vehicle at a time when you were significantly intoxicated with alcohol.

“You stated that this occurred because you had not seen the cyclist on the roundabout.

“It is impossible to know whether that failure to observe is a direct consequence of the drink – but it is relevant that the cyclist was not seen by you.”

In light of his previous conviction, Sheriff Stewart sentenced Kluj, of Abbotsford Lane, Aberdeen, to a two-year community payback order with a supervision requirement and 130 hours of unpaid work.

He also disqualified him from driving for three years and ordered him to resit his driving test.

