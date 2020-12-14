Repairs to flood-damaged Aberdeen road to start this week

An Aberdeen road damaged by floodwater earlier this year is due to be repaired this week.

Laurel Drive in Danestone has been down to one lane at a section of the road for months, after parts of the road were pushed up and crumbled following bad flooding earlier this year.

Cones were put up and temporary traffic lights erected to allow vehicles to travel safely along the unaffected lane of the road, and have been in place for months, as the broken section is currently unsafe for vehicles.

Now, it has been confirmed that work to repair the road will finally go ahead this week.

Scottish Water is behind the works, and a contractor has now been appointed for the site.

Work is scheduled to begin taking place on Tuesday, December 15, and could take up to five days to complete, although it is hoped the job may be completed faster if possible.

A spokesman for Scottish Water said: “Our contractor is scheduled to start permanent repairs of the road surface in Laurel Drive from Tuesday next week and we expect the work to take up to five days to complete.

“The temporary traffic lights that have been in place will then be removed.”

“We are sorry that it has taken significant time in this case to schedule the full repair that is needed and very much appreciate the local community’s patience.

“Our team on site will endeavour to complete the work as quickly as possible and to minimise any further disruption for road users.”

Councillor Avril MacKenzie, who represents the area, said the chairman of Danestone Community Council had been in touch with Scottish Water.

She added: “He advised me on Wednesday that Scottish Water weren’t going to repair the damaged section of road so I called one of the council officers from roads department.

“He contacted Scottish Water and low and behold they are now saying their contractors will be doing the repair work this week.”

And Councillor Neil MacGregor added: “I am pleased that Scottish Water’s contractor will start this work which will finally remove the temporary traffic-lights from Laurel Drive.

“Since the opening of the Diamond Bridge, Laurel Drive has become a key route into the city for people in Danestone and the congestion, caused by a severe rain-storm in July, has been a real inconvenience for residents who will welcome this news.”