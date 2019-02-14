Repairs to finally start after council van crashes into Aberdeen flats

Work to fix Aberdeen flats damaged after a council van crashed off the road could start within weeks – almost a year on.

Calls had been made for action after repair work, which was meant to begin in December at the flats on Farquhar Road, failed to start.

However, it is understood repairs to fix the damage caused by the crash on April 23 will start in the next three or four weeks.

The council pick-up van had rolled down an embankment, smashed through some railings and the surrounding wall before coming to a halt against the flats.

No one was inside the van when it crashed.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “A contractor has been appointed to undertake the works on Farquhar Road and we are looking to complete the repairs by spring.”

In a document previously seen by the Evening Express, a council officer stated due to the “scale of the work” the decision was made for it to go out to tender.

It was said the work would be under way by the end of December, but it was “anticipated the repairs will not be fully completed until spring 2019”.

Councillor Catriona Mackenzie, who represents the Torry ward, said: “It’s a disgrace residents have been forced to live through four seasons of their block looking like an utter midden because the council haven’t cleaned up a mess one of their own vehicles created.

“It took hardly any time at all for that council van to go careering down the road and crashing through that wall, but it appears the brakes have been slammed on for any real repair work.

“Not only should works be hurried along as soon as possible, they should be completed in full as a matter of urgency.”

A woman, who asked not to be named, lives in the building where the smash happened and said she is “fed up” with the lack of repairs.

She added: “There has been no work done to the site since the accident happened.

“All the rubble and broken fence is still there.

“There was one guy, who said he worked for the council, looking at it several months ago but still nothing has been done. I’m getting really fed up having to walk three times the distance to dispose of our rubbish.”

The resident took pictures of the damage as it lay undisturbed throughout the four seasons.

She added: “Spring, summer, autumn and now winter and still Aberdeen City Council have not done anything to repair the damage done outside my building by their own council.”