Repairs to be done on Lossiemouth beach footpath

Repairs will be made to a Lossiemouth beach footpath this month after parts were sealed off to walkers.

The West Beach route now has uneven slabs after concrete blocks underneath began shifting.

Empty space has been left underneath the path as a result.

Moray Council has sealed off the area posing greatest risk to the public, which is between two access ramps to the beach.

Now it has been confirmed that work to repair the path will be done later this month.

The West Beach has been the only sands open to Lossiemouth for several years after the East Beach footbridge was shut in summer 2019.

When will the repairs be done?

Moray Council has confirmed crews will begin work at the area on August 16.

The project, which will cost about £13,500, is expected to last no longer than two weeks.

Damaged slabs will be replaced along with other work to reduce the risk of tripping.

A small section of the West Beach car park in Lossiemouth will be sealed off during the works but it will remain open for residents and visitors throughout.

Heldon and Laich councillor Ryan Edwards said: “Although the summer season may be coming to an end, this stretch of beach is used extensively throughout the year and these repairs will be very welcome by all users.”