Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Local

Repairs to be done on Lossiemouth beach footpath

By David Mackay
05/08/2021, 3:25 pm Updated: 05/08/2021, 3:28 pm
Lossiemouth's West Beach is a popular destination for visitors. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media
Lossiemouth's West Beach is a popular destination for visitors. Photo: Sandy McCook/DCT Media

Repairs will be made to a Lossiemouth beach footpath this month after parts were sealed off to walkers.

The West Beach route now has uneven slabs after concrete blocks underneath began shifting.

Empty space has been left underneath the path as a result.

Moray Council has sealed off the area posing greatest risk to the public, which is between two access ramps to the beach.

Now it has been confirmed that work to repair the path will be done later this month.

The affected area on Lossiemouth’s West Beach. Photo: Moray Council

The West Beach has been the only sands open to Lossiemouth for several years after the East Beach footbridge was shut in summer 2019.

When will the repairs be done?

Moray Council has confirmed crews will begin work at the area on August 16.

The project, which will cost about £13,500, is expected to last no longer than two weeks.

Damaged slabs will be replaced along with other work to reduce the risk of tripping.

A small section of the West Beach car park in Lossiemouth will be sealed off during the works but it will remain open for residents and visitors throughout.

Heldon and Laich councillor Ryan Edwards said: “Although the summer season may be coming to an end, this stretch of beach is used extensively throughout the year and these repairs will be very welcome by all users.”