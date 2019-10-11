Friday, October 11th 2019 Show Links
News / Local

Repairs on crash-damaged north-east bridge finished week early

by Callum Main
11/10/2019, 1:30 pm
© Aberdeenshire Roads/TwitterPost Thumbnail
A north-east bridge damaged in a crash last month has reopened.

Auchmill Bridge, near King Edward suffered serious damage in the collision with the masonary parapet knocked into Craigston Burn.

As a result of the damage, Aberdeenshire Council put an emergency road closure in place.

However, the council’s roads department has confirmed the bridge has reopened ahead of schedule.

The work means residents will no longer be forced to take a three-mile diversion.

A statement from the roads team said: “Our foreman Stonemason Ian Patterson and his team have pushed on to get this work completed and are a week ahead of schedule.”

 

