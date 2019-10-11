Repairs on crash-damaged north-east bridge finished week early

A north-east bridge damaged in a crash last month has reopened.

Auchmill Bridge, near King Edward suffered serious damage in the collision with the masonary parapet knocked into Craigston Burn.

As a result of the damage, Aberdeenshire Council put an emergency road closure in place.

However, the council’s roads department has confirmed the bridge has reopened ahead of schedule.

Auchmill Bridge on the U12s north of Plaidy is now open as usual, including removal of the one-way system. Our foreman stonemason Ian Patterson and his team have pushed on to get this work completed and are a week ahead of schedule. Note, HGVs should still exit via MP39 to U4S pic.twitter.com/FuxRX0d0Me — Aberdeenshire Roads (@AbshireRoads) October 11, 2019

The work means residents will no longer be forced to take a three-mile diversion.

A statement from the roads team said: “Our foreman Stonemason Ian Patterson and his team have pushed on to get this work completed and are a week ahead of schedule.”