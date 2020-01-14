Repairing north-east bridge washed away during torrential rain a ‘priority’

Village residents are urging Aberdeenshire Council to repair a bridge damaged by torrential rain.

Fortrie Bridge near King Edward was one of six crossings struck when a month’s worth of rain fell in just seven hours.

The total cost of repairing the road links in the area is £1.26 million but Aberdeenshire Council previously said there was no funding in the budget to do so.

Now locals have united as they look to make their case to the local authority to repair the Fortrie Bridge at the very least.

Caroline Close, who drives the King Edward Primary School bus, has written a letter that asks for people to highlight their own fears as well the costs they have incurred on diversions while the bridge has been closed.

She said: “We are asking people to send in their concerns and their names, addresses, the amount of fuel they’ve used and the time their journeys have taken.

“We know the cumulative effect is there and a lot of money is being taken out of the area.

“The bridge connects King Edward with the A98 and A947 and without one it makes King Edward a peninsula.”

The letter asks for people to support their calls for the council to take action. It said that “all necessary resources” should be used to rebuild the links, with several reasons listed.

The document claims the detours in place are impacting on costs, journey times and carbon footprint. It also argues there is an economic impact and difficulties with social isolation and the same amount of traffic is concentrated on a small area.

It urges the infrastructure services committee to rebuild all the structures “as a priority”.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said the bridge repairs will be considered at a meeting of the infrastructure services committee meeting on January 23.

MP David Duguid said he is aware of the strength of feeling locally about the closures.

“However, the difficulty facing the council is the money to complete these repairs is simply not there,” he said.

“That’s why I have written to the First Minister as well as the chief executive of the council to see what resources might be made available from the Scottish Government.

“I have also been raising this issue with ministers at UK level. I am determined to help find a solution so that residents and businesses in and around King Edward can get back to normality.”