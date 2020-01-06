Repairing Aberdeen’s broken street lights must be a ‘priority’

Street light repairs across Aberdeen must be dealt with as a “priority”, a councillor claimed today.

It comes as new figures for November show just 35% were fixed within seven days, as bosses admit that completing repairs within the target time “continues to be challenging” due to problems recruiting qualified electricians.

The latest figures, which will be presented to members of the operational delivery committee on Thursday, reveal the local authority’s performance fell from repairing 174 street lights (77%) in September to only 84 (35%) in November, against a target of 90%.

City councillor Martin Greig said the increasing problems need to be dealt with as a “priority”.

Staff being urgently diverted to deal with flooding at the start of November also had an impact, according to the report.

It said: “Completion of street light repairs within the target time continues to be challenging, due to problems recruiting qualified electricians.

“In addition, a period of rainfall at the start of November meant that resources had to be urgently directed to flooding, gully clearing and hake clearing duties to minimise the risk to the public and infrastructure.

“At the end of the month, due to the drop in temperatures and risk of ice, there has also been a requirement to have staff on winter maintenance duties, further reducing the number of repairs that could be attended to and resulting in an exceptionally low level of performance for this month.”

Mr Greig said he is often contacted by residents over delays to street lighting repairs.

He added: “I’ve got cases of street lights that haven’t been repaired for a year and inadequate repairs being carried out.

“This is a problem that’s grown over the last few years but becomes noticeable and really concerning during the darker winter nights.

“It’s not acceptable for people to feel unsafe in their local streets and these increasing problems need to be dealt with as a priority.

“There’s insufficient attention to those basic issues of street lighting, roads maintenance and the management of other issues.”