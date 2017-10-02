Repair work to start this week on ‘magic roundabout’ after concerns raised over surface

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Works to repair worn away road markings on a “magic roundabout” are set to start this weekend.

Concerns had previously been raised about the A96 Blackhall Roundabout in Inverurie.

But now BEAR Scotland has confirmed resurfacing work will take place for three nights starting on Sunday.

Eric Simpson, of Inverurie and District Community Council, said: “I think it’s great that it’s getting done.

“The motorists in the community will be delighted to see it resolved.

“It’s long overdue.”

The roundabout has previously gained notoriety as particularly confusing, with former area councillor Richard Cowling even nicknaming it “the magic roundabout” due to its “baffling” lane system.

A BEAR Scotland spokeswoman said: “Our teams are planning on carrying out £90,000 road improvements to two roundabouts on the A96 trunk road starting on Sunday, October 8.

“The works will first take place at Blackhall Roundabout for three nights before moving onto Inverurie Roundabout from Wednesday, October 11, for another three nights.

“The resurfacing will take place each night from 7.30pm until 6.30am the following morning. During the road improvements a 10mph convoy system will be in use to ensure everyone is kept safe during the works.

“At some periods there will be a requirement to close entry to the roundabouts from Blackhall Road, Elphinstone Road and the B993 Kemnay Road so the roundabouts can be resurfaced safely.”

The spokesman said diversions would be in place during the works.

He added: “The line markings on the carriageway will also be repainted as before to improve visibility.

“We’ll be consulting with all relevant stakeholders to update them about the project and share details of our plans.

“While we’ve taken steps to avoid disruption by scheduling the works overnight and avoiding working on the busier Saturday nights, we encourage road users to plan ahead by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date information.”