Reopening north-east railway stations will allow communities to ‘thrive and grow’, says MSP

Plans to examine the reopening of former north-east railway stations have been welcomed by a local MSP.

At the Scottish Conservative party conference, it was made party policy to review lines closed due to the Beeching cuts in the 1960s, with a view to reopening connections and stations that will support local growth.

MSP Liam Kerr has campaigned to reopen the Cove and Newtonhill stations, which were closed in 1956.

This led to Transport Scotland awarding Nestrans £80,000 for a feasibility study into reopening the latter in May 2020.

Mr Kerr said: “The Beeching cuts of the 1960s saw iconic Scottish railways and stations closed, leaving many of our north-east communities without their own train station.

“Now 50 years later, we need to reassess whether that decision has done long-term damage to the communities affected and whether the economic case for their closure remains relevant. I believe Newtonhill and Cove are prime contenders for reopening.

“Good transport links are essential for helping communities thrive and grow, but the SNP have ignored this for the last 13 years as their focus has been another independence referendum.

“We will focus on rebuilding our communities by restoring Scotland’s railways.

“After Covid-19, we have an opportunity to invest in the local infrastructure, roads and digital connectivity that our communities need to grow and thrive.”

At Cove Bay, residents in the area have highlighted to Mr Kerr that space is available beside the existing line to reopen the station and serve the area, which has expanded in recent years.

Calls to reinstate a station at Newtonhill have grown since 2016 and the development of the Chapelton of Elsick estate nearby.

On the potential creation of the stations, a Transport Scotland spokesman said: “Scottish Ministers are committed to ensuring the railway meets future growth needs and are willing to consider proposals for new stations, or reopening existing ones, that arise from a positive transport appraisal which takes account of the impact on the wider rail network.

“Nestrans has been awarded £80,000 through the Local Rail Development Fund to carry out appraisal studies on Cross Aberdeen rail travel. We have received Nestrans ‘Case for Change’, the first of three appraisals, which includes information on Newtonhill and Cove stations.

“While it is too early to say if these stations will be reopened at this stage of the process, if Nestran’s appraisals provide robust Strategic Business Cases we will consider them for potential further funding or support through our rail pipeline process.”