Reopening date announced for Stonehaven Open Air Pool

The Stonehaven Open Air Pool will be reopened next month, the volunteers behind it have announced.

A popular location for families and locals, the pool is busy every summer as swimmers enjoy the good weather and heated water.

However, the site did not open last summer due to the Covid pandemic.

The Friends of the Stonehaven Open Air Pool group used their downtime to upgrade and improve the attraction and have now announced that it will reopen on Saturday May 29.

New rules

They also took to social media to reveal that there are some new rules and regulations being put in place due to the ongoing pandemic.

All entrants to the pool must pre-book, with a booking system being set up to help with this.

Swimmers will be controlled by lanes and family bubbles will be allocated within the pool.

Final arrangements about this system are still to be ironed out.

The statement added: “We hope that as restrictions relax we will be able to operate in a more ‘normal’ way but this will all be dependant on government advice on Covid 19 regulations.

“We have been assured by Aberdeenshire Council that they will try to honour our commitment to midnight swims but here again we are waiting for further advice.

“We know you will have lots of questions but there are no further answers yet.

“We will update this page as soon as we have any further information and we look forward to seeing you over the summer.”

Pool improvements

Volunteers have spent the last year carrying out improvements at the pool, including painting the walls and removing vegetation.

The pool has been a staple in Stonehaven for almost 90 years and has been well-used by generations of families in the north-east town.

It was marked for closure in the mid-90s before the Friends were formed and they now work in partnership with Aberdeenshire Council to keep it operating.