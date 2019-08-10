North-east renovation project set to be complete in three months

Work on a former police station that forms part of a regeneration project could be completed by November.

The listed building on Kirk Brae in Fraserburgh will be turned into the new-look council chambers and enterprise hub.

It is part of the town’s multi-million-pound regeneration called Fraserburgh 2021.

The venture to regenerate the ex-council chambers was approved by councillors in November 2016.

Alison Simpson, community engagement officer for Fraserburgh 2021, said work is steadily progressing on the hub.

Once completed, it will be known as the Faithlie Centre.

Alison said: “The handover of the building from the contractors is slated for the end of October.

“There will be community meeting spaces available at the site.

“It is also going to be the customer-facing point for council services. It will be much more central than the current offices.

“A number of council staff will be using the space as offices and it is where we will be heading up the enterprise hub.

“People will be able to acquire new skills, access online learning, get support with their employability and hopefully we will see some start-ups.”

Alison added that traditional lead workers are due to start replacing the dome at the top of building.

She said: “They will be replacing the dome that people are able to see on the building.

“Skills like the lead workers have are in very short supply and we are lucky to have them.

“We’ve also got traditional stonemasons working on the building too. They are replacing parts of the building.

“The views on top of the building are great but when the extension to the back is finished the views there will be fantastic – it looks right over the rooftops towards the sea, for people working in there. It will be stunning.”

Earlier this year Morrison Construction was appointed as the new contractor to complete the work on the project at Kirk Brae, after Banff construction firm AD Walker went into administration and work on the centre stalled.

Significant work was still required on the building, which is a key project in the development of the Fraserburgh 2021 scheme.