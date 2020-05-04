Renovation of historic north-east building on the cards

Plans have been lodged for the extension and refurbishment of a historic north-east building.

The B-listed White House in Templars’ Park, Maryculter, was originally built in the 1600s as the manse of Maryculter, until the present one was built in 1787.

The building, which is owned by Aberdeen City Scout Council, has undergone many alterations over the years and is currently used as indoor accommodation for youth groups.

If approved, plans will see windows and timbers at the White House that have been damaged due to infestation replaced.

An extension is also proposed to meet current safety standards, as well as increase the capacity for accommodation and facilities.

In planning documents, agent 57 North Architecture said: “The refurbishment of the original building involves removal of all damaged timber linings and frames, and replacement as close as possible to match the existing.

“Where items cannot be replaced such as the staircase, these will be treated for infestation and rot, and repaired where necessary.

“The windows have been assessed and where not repairable, these will be replaced with like-for-like examples.

“The interior layout on the ground floor will maintain the Baronial Hall as existing, while the lounge and first floor accommodation will be updated to enable safer access and facilities which are more suited to current standards.”

It added: “We would encourage the Aberdeenshire Planning to support this refurbishment and extension to The White House, as it will ensure the building is maintained and in used for at least the next 100 years.

“The refurbishment will replace all the existing materials with like-for-like replacements and treat original fittings so they are protected against any further damage. The extension compliments the original building without overshadowing it, and further ensures the continuation of use and maintenance of the original historic building.”