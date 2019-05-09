Renovation advice for owners of historic properties in Aberdeen

Owners and occupiers of historic properties can enjoy renovation advice at a free event in Aberdeen this month.

Aberdeen City Council is hosting the workshop at the Music Hall from 6.30 to 9.30pm on May 20.

There will be a strong focus on the Union Street conservation area regeneration scheme (Cars), a £2.4 million grant programme jointly funded by the council and Historic Environment Scotland.

The workshop has been developed and will be led by Dr Marc Ellington, the executive director of the Scottish Traditional Skills Training Centre.

He said: “This major event is the first of its kind to be held in the north-east.

“It will provide those participating with highly useful information concerning the requirements necessary to maximise the cultural, social and economic benefits offered by the outstanding built heritage in the city of Aberdeen.”